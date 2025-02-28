Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Acquired by Van Cleef Asset Management Inc

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 200.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,448 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,632 shares during the period. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $2,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.2% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 201.0% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $22.58 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $19.14 and a 1 year high of $23.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.64. The company has a market cap of $32.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 1.04.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

