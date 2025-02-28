Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) is Passive Capital Management LLC.’s 4th Largest Position

Passive Capital Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 108.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,151,364 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 599,843 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up approximately 9.7% of Passive Capital Management LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Passive Capital Management LLC. owned approximately 0.53% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $27,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHO. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000.

Shares of SCHO stock opened at $24.27 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.16 and a 200 day moving average of $24.25. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $23.85 and a 1-year high of $24.53.

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

