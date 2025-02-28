Schulz Wealth LTD. Has $1.12 Million Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY)

Schulz Wealth LTD. cut its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May accounts for approximately 0.9% of Schulz Wealth LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Schulz Wealth LTD.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,088,000. Red Crane Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May during the fourth quarter worth about $348,000. Siligmueller & Norvid Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May during the fourth quarter worth about $599,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May during the fourth quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000.

Shares of BATS:PMAY opened at $36.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $515.64 million, a PE ratio of 27.14 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.61.

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (PMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

