Schulz Wealth LTD. Buys 1,165 Shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO)

Schulz Wealth LTD. grew its position in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,598 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the quarter. Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF accounts for 10.8% of Schulz Wealth LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Schulz Wealth LTD. owned approximately 2.52% of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF worth $14,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VFMO. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $203,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000.

Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

BATS VFMO opened at $162.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $169.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.4434 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

The Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (VFMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum index. Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation by investing in stocks with strong recent performance as determined by the advisor. VFMO was launched on Feb 13, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

