Schulhoff & Co. Inc. Has $320,000 Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Schulhoff & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 36,632.9% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 438,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,209,000 after acquiring an additional 437,397 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,370,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $358,321,000 after purchasing an additional 398,676 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 318.9% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 405,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,352,000 after purchasing an additional 308,935 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,292,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,645,972,000 after purchasing an additional 167,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 787.3% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 186,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,945,000 after purchasing an additional 165,607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ITW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $252.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $300.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $279.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $269.30.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $261.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $76.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.36. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $232.77 and a fifty-two week high of $279.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $256.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $258.94.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.04. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 95.39%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 51.19%.

Insider Transactions at Illinois Tool Works

In related news, Director Ernest Scott Santi sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total transaction of $18,431,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 260,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,516,979.20. This represents a 21.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

