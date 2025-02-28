Schulhoff & Co. Inc. Cuts Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Schulhoff & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,005 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter worth $29,000. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Avengers Inc. raised its stake in Honeywell International by 48.1% in the third quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 165 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HON opened at $212.27 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $189.75 and a 1-year high of $242.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $137.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.05.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 35.78%. On average, equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HON shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Honeywell International from $233.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Honeywell International to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. HSBC upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $268.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.71.

View Our Latest Research Report on HON

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Honeywell International news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total transaction of $6,004,902.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,644,066.20. This trade represents a 40.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Honeywell International

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.