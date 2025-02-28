Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SBOEF) Short Interest Update

Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SBOEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 90.0% from the January 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
OTCMKTS SBOEF traded down $11.15 on Thursday, reaching $37.00. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 100. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.48. Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $37.00 and a 1 year high of $49.60.
Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Volatility Is Back: 3 Stocks To Cushion the S&P 500’s Swings
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- 2 Catalysts That Could Push NVIDIA Stock Up 30% This Year
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Do GM Stock Buybacks Make the Stock Buyable For Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.