Schnieders Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,100 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,150 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 900.0% in the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 1,323.1% in the 3rd quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.96, for a total transaction of $10,798,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 842,836 shares in the company, valued at $202,246,926.56. This represents a 5.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 20,168 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.79, for a total transaction of $4,815,916.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 321,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,809,191.40. The trade was a 5.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 191,278 shares of company stock worth $44,964,800 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Performance

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $197.80 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.76 and a 52-week high of $251.88. The stock has a market cap of $927.16 billion, a PE ratio of 161.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $227.87 and a 200-day moving average of $191.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.03. Broadcom had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The firm had revenue of $14.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 191.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on AVGO shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on Broadcom from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Broadcom from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.04.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

