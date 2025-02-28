Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Short Interest Down 80.6% in February

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decrease of 80.6% from the January 31st total of 37,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,172,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Schneider Electric S.E. Stock Down 2.0 %

SBGSY stock traded down $0.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.62. 199,552 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,141. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.11. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 52-week low of $43.07 and a 52-week high of $56.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank downgraded Schneider Electric S.E. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

About Schneider Electric S.E.

Schneider Electric S.E. engages in the energy management and industrial automation businesses in the France, Western Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and internationally. The company offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical car charging, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, load banks, power monitoring and control systems, power quality and power factor correction products, push buttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, surge protection and power conditioning services, switchboards and enclosures, and transfer switches.

