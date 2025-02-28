Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Stock Holdings Increased by Sentinel Trust Co. LBA

Sentinel Trust Co. LBA raised its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 25.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,442 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,508 shares during the quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SLB. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Griffin Securities lowered Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $44.00 target price (down from $62.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Schlumberger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.81.

Schlumberger Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $40.86 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.84. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $36.52 and a fifty-two week high of $55.69. The firm has a market cap of $55.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.24 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 21.90%. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. This is a boost from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.66%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Schlumberger news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 25,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total transaction of $1,098,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,179,204.30. The trade was a 33.51 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 26,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total value of $1,104,430.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,192,657.28. This trade represents a 33.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 290,772 shares of company stock worth $12,546,660. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

