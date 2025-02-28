Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Saul Centers Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of BFS opened at $36.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Saul Centers has a one year low of $34.98 and a one year high of $42.39. The company has a market cap of $891.43 million, a P/E ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.21.

Saul Centers Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.40%. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.26%.

Institutional Trading of Saul Centers

Saul Centers Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 1,249.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Saul Centers by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Saul Centers in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 31.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 3,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the period. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Saul Centers during the fourth quarter worth about $179,000. 49.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Saul Centers is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland. Saul Centers currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio comprised of 61 properties that includes (a) 57 community and neighborhood Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties.

