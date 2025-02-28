Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.
Shares of BFS opened at $36.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Saul Centers has a one year low of $34.98 and a one year high of $42.39. The company has a market cap of $891.43 million, a P/E ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.21.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.40%. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.26%.
Saul Centers is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland. Saul Centers currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio comprised of 61 properties that includes (a) 57 community and neighborhood Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties.
