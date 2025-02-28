Satellogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SATL) Short Interest Update

Satellogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SATL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 621,400 shares, a growth of 249.1% from the January 31st total of 178,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Satellogic Price Performance

Satellogic stock opened at $2.84 on Friday. Satellogic has a 1 year low of $0.72 and a 1 year high of $5.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Satellogic

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Satellogic during the 4th quarter worth $96,000. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Satellogic during the 4th quarter valued at about $197,000. Liberty 77 Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Satellogic during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Satellogic during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.58% of the company’s stock.

About Satellogic

Satellogic Inc operates as an integrated geospatial company in the Asia Pacific, North America, and internationally. It engages in tasking satellites with monitoring assets and keeping up with their changing reality for government and commercial customers; control satellites on top of specific areas of interest for governments; and sale and support satellites.

