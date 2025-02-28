Sarah Taylor Anderson Sells 50,000 Shares of SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) Stock

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT – Get Free Report) insider Sarah Taylor Anderson sold 50,000 shares of SelectQuote stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.44, for a total value of $272,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,343.04. The trade was a 97.72 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

SLQT stock opened at $4.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.36, a current ratio of 6.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $796.34 million, a PE ratio of -51.40 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.38 and a 200-day moving average of $3.27. SelectQuote, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.48 and a 12-month high of $6.86.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.21. SelectQuote had a negative return on equity of 4.38% and a negative net margin of 0.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SelectQuote, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Noble Financial upgraded SelectQuote to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of SelectQuote in a report on Friday, November 22nd.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLQT. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in SelectQuote in the fourth quarter valued at about $356,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of SelectQuote in the 4th quarter worth approximately $357,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in SelectQuote by 313.7% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 240,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 182,367 shares during the last quarter. Sona Asset Management US LLC bought a new position in SelectQuote during the fourth quarter valued at $2,847,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in SelectQuote by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 38,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 12,955 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.59% of the company’s stock.

SelectQuote, Inc operates a technology-enabled, direct-to-consumer distribution platform that sells a range of insurance products and healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Senior; Life; and Auto & Home. It distributes senior health policies, such as medicare advantage, medicare supplement, medicare part D, and other ancillary senior health insurance related products, including prescription drugs, dental, vision, and hearing plans; life insurance products, such as term life, final expense, and other ancillary products, including critical illness, accidental death, and juvenile insurance; homeowners, auto, dwelling fire, and other ancillary insurance products; and non-commercial auto and home property, and casualty policies.

