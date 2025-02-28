Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Sold by Motco

Motco lessened its holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 993 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $3,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SNY. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 31.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 139,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,040,000 after acquiring an additional 33,105 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Sanofi by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sanofi by 7.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 254,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,681,000 after purchasing an additional 16,780 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 20.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,310,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,172,000 after buying an additional 399,301 shares during the period. Finally, GFS Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 1,017.9% in the third quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 11,655 shares in the last quarter. 14.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SNY. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Sanofi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

SNY stock opened at $54.14 on Friday. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $45.22 and a 1 year high of $58.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.59.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. Sanofi had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 25.61%. Analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

