Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Insider Sanjit Biswas Sells 118,589 Shares of Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) insider Sanjit Biswas sold 118,589 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total transaction of $5,828,649.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 126,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,192,900. This represents a 48.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Sanjit Biswas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 13th, Sanjit Biswas sold 13,086 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total value of $729,544.50.

On Tuesday, February 11th, Sanjit Biswas sold 85,291 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $4,716,592.30.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Sanjit Biswas sold 73,762 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total transaction of $3,472,714.96.

On Friday, January 17th, Sanjit Biswas sold 72,077 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total transaction of $3,344,372.80.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Sanjit Biswas sold 170,416 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total value of $7,719,844.80.

On Monday, January 13th, Sanjit Biswas sold 56,474 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $2,447,018.42.

On Friday, January 10th, Sanjit Biswas sold 81,163 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.39, for a total value of $3,521,662.57.

On Wednesday, January 8th, Sanjit Biswas sold 85,063 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.84, for a total transaction of $3,729,161.92.

On Monday, January 6th, Sanjit Biswas sold 59,114 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $2,674,908.50.

On Thursday, December 26th, Sanjit Biswas sold 48,884 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $2,217,378.24.

Samsara Stock Down 5.4 %

Shares of NYSE IOT opened at $47.36 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.10. The company has a market cap of $26.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.76 and a beta of 1.61. Samsara Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.14 and a 52 week high of $61.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Samsara from $46.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Samsara from $44.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Samsara in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Samsara in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Samsara from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Samsara

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Samsara by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Samsara by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 29,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 2,899 shares in the last quarter. Cache Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Samsara in the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in Samsara during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Samsara by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

About Samsara

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

