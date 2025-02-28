Sagicor Financial Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGCFF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Sagicor Financial Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGCFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, an increase of 766.7% from the January 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Sagicor Financial Price Performance

Shares of Sagicor Financial stock remained flat at $5.67 on Friday. Sagicor Financial has a one year low of $3.28 and a one year high of $5.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.83 and a 200 day moving average of $4.48.

About Sagicor Financial

Sagicor Financial Company Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related financial services in Jamaica, Barbados, Trinidad, Tobago, other Caribbean region, and the United States. It operates through three segments: Sagicor Jamaica, Sagicor Life, and Sagicor Life USA. The company offers life and health insurance products; employee benefits, including group health and group life benefits; and annuities, asset management, and property and casualty insurance.

