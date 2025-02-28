Sagicor Financial Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGCFF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Sagicor Financial Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGCFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, an increase of 766.7% from the January 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.
Sagicor Financial Price Performance
Shares of Sagicor Financial stock remained flat at $5.67 on Friday. Sagicor Financial has a one year low of $3.28 and a one year high of $5.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.83 and a 200 day moving average of $4.48.
About Sagicor Financial
