Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. Sells 854 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. lowered its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 854 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ESGD. Diversify Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $440,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 802,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,527,000 after buying an additional 21,163 shares during the period. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $591,000. Finally, Values Added Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Values Added Financial LLC now owns 19,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $81.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.67 and a 200 day moving average of $80.03. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.08 and a fifty-two week high of $85.04.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Announces Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $1.0051 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.