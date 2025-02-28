Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. Sells 77,540 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. cut its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 26.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,540 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF accounts for 12.0% of Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares MBS ETF worth $20,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 115.5% during the third quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 413.5% during the third quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 4,220.0% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MBS ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:MBB opened at $93.67 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $89.16 and a 1 year high of $96.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.87 and a 200-day moving average of $93.41.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.3414 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

