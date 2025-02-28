Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. Has $4.05 Million Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,599 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 113.5% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $35,000. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ IEF opened at $94.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $91.02 and a twelve month high of $99.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.85.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2964 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

