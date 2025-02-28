Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. Has $218,000 Stock Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. reduced its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 62.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,175 shares during the period. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Financial LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $757,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 147,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,797,000 after acquiring an additional 50,459 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 223.8% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 4,120 shares during the period. Finally, Red Crane Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,193,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $58.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 0.61. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $54.77 and a twelve month high of $60.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.92.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

