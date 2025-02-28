Sabal Trust CO Has $5.86 Million Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Sabal Trust CO lowered its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,550 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 738 shares during the quarter. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in V. Swedbank AB raised its stake in Visa by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,059,111 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $566,153,000 after buying an additional 199,440 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Group LLC raised its stake in Visa by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 106,355 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,242,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth $228,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in Visa by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 72,449 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $19,920,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Finally, Hedeker Wealth LLC raised its stake in Visa by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 24,224 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,660,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Visa stock opened at $355.56 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $252.70 and a 52 week high of $360.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $660.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.84, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $332.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $304.62.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 54.79% and a net margin of 54.27%. Analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.79%.

In other Visa news, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 33,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.77, for a total transaction of $11,801,589.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,566 shares in the company, valued at $12,789,689.82. The trade was a 47.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.78, for a total transaction of $2,739,263.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,885 shares of company stock worth $19,161,447. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $393.00 price target (up previously from $374.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Visa from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Visa from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $353.96.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

