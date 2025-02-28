Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Receives $151.00 Average PT from Analysts

Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAYGet Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and three have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $151.00.

RYAAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group upgraded Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

Institutional Trading of Ryanair

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 198.6% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 657 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 87.5% in the third quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 153.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 891 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ryanair in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 954 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 43.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryanair Trading Up 1.2 %

RYAAY opened at $47.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.50. Ryanair has a 52 week low of $36.96 and a 52 week high of $60.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAYGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.20. Ryanair had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 12.14%. On average, research analysts predict that Ryanair will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Ryanair Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.4677 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. This represents a yield of 4.2%. Ryanair’s payout ratio is 30.67%.

About Ryanair

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

