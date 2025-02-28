Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Receives $151.00 Average PT from Analysts

Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and three have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $151.00.

RYAAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group upgraded Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

Institutional Trading of Ryanair

Ryanair Trading Up 1.2 %

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 198.6% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 657 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 87.5% in the third quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 153.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 891 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ryanair in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 954 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 43.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RYAAY opened at $47.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.50. Ryanair has a 52 week low of $36.96 and a 52 week high of $60.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.20. Ryanair had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 12.14%. On average, research analysts predict that Ryanair will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Ryanair Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.4677 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. This represents a yield of 4.2%. Ryanair’s payout ratio is 30.67%.

About Ryanair

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

