RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Short Interest Update

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 99.2% from the January 31st total of 65,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 298,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Shares of RWEOY traded down $0.76 on Friday, hitting $31.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,417. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $21.17 billion, a PE ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.69. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $28.68 and a fifty-two week high of $39.29.

About RWE Aktiengesellschaft

RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear.

