RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Short Interest Update

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 99.2% from the January 31st total of 65,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 298,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
RWE Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance
Shares of RWEOY traded down $0.76 on Friday, hitting $31.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,417. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $21.17 billion, a PE ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.69. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $28.68 and a fifty-two week high of $39.29.
