RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Acquired by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 19,052.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,043,239 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,037,792 shares during the quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC owned 0.08% of RTX worth $120,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in RTX by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,263,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,290,622,000 after acquiring an additional 508,344 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 4.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,471,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,004,000 after purchasing an additional 852,183 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,806,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,851,000 after purchasing an additional 549,814 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 8.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,102,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,421,000 after purchasing an additional 490,109 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 2.4% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,886,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,222,000 after purchasing an additional 140,697 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

RTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus raised RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Bank of America lifted their target price on RTX from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup raised RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $153.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, RTX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.40.

RTX stock opened at $130.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.83 billion, a PE ratio of 36.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.82. RTX Co. has a 12 month low of $88.95 and a 12 month high of $132.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.19. RTX had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 5.91%. On average, analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. RTX’s payout ratio is 70.99%.

In related news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 14,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.23, for a total transaction of $1,813,226.13. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,739,750.45. The trade was a 24.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Troy D. Brunk sold 2,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total value of $361,728.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,008.40. The trade was a 35.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,334 shares of company stock worth $4,639,194. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

