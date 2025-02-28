RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Receives $163.07 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have given a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $163.40.

Several research firms have recently commented on RTX. StockNews.com downgraded RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup upgraded shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $132.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Vertical Research raised shares of RTX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on RTX from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Get RTX alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on RTX

Insider Transactions at RTX

Institutional Trading of RTX

In other news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 14,031 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.23, for a total value of $1,813,226.13. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,739,750.45. The trade was a 24.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 19,431 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.82, for a total value of $2,464,239.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,742 shares in the company, valued at $3,771,880.44. This represents a 39.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,334 shares of company stock valued at $4,639,194. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in RTX during the fourth quarter worth about $1,745,644,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of RTX by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,508,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,063,000 after buying an additional 3,164,844 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 83.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 6,288,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,964,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854,928 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of RTX by 545.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,478,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in RTX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,340,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RTX Stock Up 2.5 %

RTX stock opened at $130.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. RTX has a 1-year low of $88.95 and a 1-year high of $132.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.24. The company has a market cap of $173.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.82.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.19. RTX had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 5.91%. Research analysts anticipate that RTX will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. RTX’s payout ratio is 70.99%.

RTX Company Profile

(Get Free Report

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.