RPAR Risk Parity ETF (NYSEARCA:RPAR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

RPAR Risk Parity ETF (NYSEARCA:RPAR – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 40,456 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the previous session’s volume of 42,233 shares.The stock last traded at $19.57 and had previously closed at $19.79.

RPAR Risk Parity ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.65. The company has a market capitalization of $544.00 million, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RPAR Risk Parity ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in RPAR Risk Parity ETF stock. Magnolia Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in RPAR Risk Parity ETF (NYSEARCA:RPAR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 23,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000. Magnolia Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.07% of RPAR Risk Parity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

About RPAR Risk Parity ETF

The RPAR Risk Parity ETF (RPAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Advanced Research Risk Parity index. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds allocating to four major asset classes: global equities, US Treasurys, commodities and TIPS based on risk parity. RPAR was launched on Dec 13, 2019 and is managed by RPAR.

