Royal Bank of Canada Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) Stock Price

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $172.00 to $169.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.32% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (down previously from $200.00) on shares of Quaker Chemical in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Quaker Chemical from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th.

Shares of NYSE:KWR opened at $139.30 on Wednesday. Quaker Chemical has a 52 week low of $124.66 and a 52 week high of $207.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $138.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.64. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.29). Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $444.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Quaker Chemical will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KWR. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 4.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,728 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Quaker Chemical by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 112.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,903 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 2,641 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 11,794 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Quaker Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets various formulated specialty chemical products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die-cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

