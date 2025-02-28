Roth Mkm Reiterates Buy Rating for Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV)

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Roth Mkm in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $36.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $35.00. Roth Mkm’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 37.27% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Revolve Group from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Revolve Group from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Revolve Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Revolve Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.93.

Shares of RVLV opened at $26.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.17. Revolve Group has a 1 year low of $14.87 and a 1 year high of $39.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.04.

In related news, CEO Michael Mente sold 98,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.87, for a total transaction of $3,432,219.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,289,010. This represents a 44.45 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 687,778 shares of company stock worth $22,364,908. Corporate insiders own 46.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Revolve Group by 596.9% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 795,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,645,000 after buying an additional 681,451 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,531,000. Algert Global LLC raised its position in shares of Revolve Group by 235.6% in the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 303,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,157,000 after purchasing an additional 212,914 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Revolve Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,477,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Revolve Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,982,000. 67.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

