Roth Capital Has Bearish Forecast for Enovis FY2025 Earnings

Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital cut their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Enovis in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 27th. Roth Capital analyst J. Wittes now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.24 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.31. The consensus estimate for Enovis’ current full-year earnings is $2.79 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Enovis’ FY2026 earnings at $3.74 EPS.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. Enovis had a positive return on equity of 4.39% and a negative net margin of 5.95%. The company had revenue of $560.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.14 million.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Enovis from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Enovis Trading Down 4.6 %

ENOV opened at $38.16 on Friday. Enovis has a twelve month low of $38.08 and a twelve month high of $63.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -17.42 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.34.

Institutional Trading of Enovis

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Enovis in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Enovis by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Enovis by 128.2% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in Enovis by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Enovis by 506.1% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

About Enovis

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufactures and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

