Roquefort Therapeutics (LON:ROQ) Stock Price Up 4.3% – Should You Buy?

Roquefort Therapeutics plc (LON:ROQ – Get Free Report) traded up 4.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.80 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.77 ($0.02). 3,842,397 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 116% from the average session volume of 1,782,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.70 ($0.02).

Roquefort Therapeutics Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.37, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3.76. The firm has a market cap of £2.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 0.05.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Stephen Paul West bought 400,000 shares of Roquefort Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of £12,000 ($15,124.78). Corporate insiders own 60.40% of the company’s stock.

About Roquefort Therapeutics

Roquefort Therapeutics is a LSE Main Market listed biotech company developing first in class drugs in the high value and high growth oncology segment prior to partnering or selling to big pharma. Since listing in March 2021, Roquefort Therapeutics has successfully acquired Lyramid Pty Limited, a leader in the development of medicines for a new therapeutic target, Midkine (a human growth factor associated with cancer progression), and most recently acquired Oncogeni Ltd, founded by Nobel Laureate Professor Sir Martin Evans, which has developed two families of innovative cell and RNA oncology medicines.

