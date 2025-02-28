Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX 20.29 ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc had a net margin of 13.08% and a negative return on equity of 78.08%.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Stock Performance

LON:RR traded up GBX 100.60 ($1.27) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 731.60 ($9.22). 141,269,937 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of £62.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 594.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 554.08. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a one year low of GBX 196.45 ($2.48) and a one year high of GBX 537.20 ($6.77).

Get Rolls-Royce Holdings plc alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 655 ($8.26) target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 631.25 ($7.96).

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Angela Strank purchased 6,740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 736 ($9.28) per share, for a total transaction of £49,606.40 ($62,523.82). Also, insider Tufan Erginbilgic sold 12,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 588 ($7.41), for a total value of £76,257.72 ($96,115.10). Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 7,069 shares of company stock worth $5,158,221. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc develops and delivers complex power and propulsion solutions for air, sea, and land in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Defence, Power Systems, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.