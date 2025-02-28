Rockefeller Opportunistic Municipal Bond ETF Declares Dividend of $0.08 (NYSEARCA:RMOP)

Rockefeller Opportunistic Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:RMOP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.0837 per share on Friday, February 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th.

Rockefeller Opportunistic Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of RMOP traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.74. 52,634 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,040. Rockefeller Opportunistic Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $25.02 and a 12-month high of $26.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.45.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rockefeller Opportunistic Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockefeller Opportunistic Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.