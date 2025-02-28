Rockefeller New York Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:RMNY) Declares Dividend of $0.06

Rockefeller New York Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:RMNY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.0569 per share on Friday, February 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th.

Rockefeller New York Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA RMNY traded down $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $25.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,316. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.11. Rockefeller New York Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $25.43.

