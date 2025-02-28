Rockefeller California Municipal Bond ETF (RMCA) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 27th

Rockefeller California Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:RMCA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.0773 per share on Friday, February 28th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th.

Rockefeller California Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA RMCA opened at $25.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.00. Rockefeller California Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.39 and a 12 month high of $25.43.

