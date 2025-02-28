Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) CEO David Baszucki Sells 1,445 Shares

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) CEO David Baszucki sold 1,445 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $87,422.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,853 shares in the company, valued at $7,432,606.50. This represents a 1.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

David Baszucki also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 20th, David Baszucki sold 6,448 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.33, for a total transaction of $395,455.84.

On Thursday, January 30th, David Baszucki sold 138,555 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.62, for a total value of $9,923,309.10.

On Thursday, December 5th, David Baszucki sold 333,334 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $19,103,371.54.

RBLX stock opened at $60.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.41 billion, a PE ratio of -41.68 and a beta of 1.46. Roblox Co. has a 12 month low of $29.55 and a 12 month high of $75.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.13. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 665.98% and a negative net margin of 25.97%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RBLX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Roblox from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Roblox in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Roblox in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Roblox from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.19.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roblox by 20,800.0% in the third quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Roblox by 83.9% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd lifted its stake in Roblox by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Roblox by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

