Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RRTS) Short Interest Up 225.9% in February

Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RRTS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 122,200 shares, a growth of 225.9% from the January 31st total of 37,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RRTS traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.30. 5,718 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,764. Roadrunner Transportation Systems has a fifty-two week low of $0.97 and a fifty-two week high of $7.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.25.

Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc provides asset-right transportation and asset-light logistics services. It operates through four segments: Ascent Transportation Management (Ascent TM), Ascent On-Demand (Ascent OD), Less-than-Truckload (LTL), and Truckload (TL). The company offers domestic freight management solutions, including asset-backed truckload brokerage, specialized/heavy haul, LTL shipment execution, LTL carrier rate negotiations, access to its transportation management system, and freight audit/payment.

