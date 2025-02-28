Rightmove (LON:RMV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Rightmove (LON:RMV – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported GBX 12.80 ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. Rightmove had a return on equity of 293.54% and a net margin of 52.69%.

Rightmove Stock Performance

RMV stock traded up GBX 27.80 ($0.35) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 671 ($8.46). 4,358,221 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,271,032. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 653.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 632.71. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.05. Rightmove has a 12 month low of GBX 499.20 ($6.29) and a 12 month high of GBX 710 ($8.95). The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 775 ($9.77) target price on shares of Rightmove in a report on Friday, November 8th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Thursday, December 5th.

About Rightmove

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates online digital property advertising and information portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms.

