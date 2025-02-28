Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Sells 5,306 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,533 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 5,306 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $22,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter worth $35,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. PayPay Securities Corp grew its position in Tesla by 130.2% in the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 122 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Tesla by 692.6% in the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 214 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Glj Research restated a “sell” rating and set a $24.86 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Tesla from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. Wedbush set a $328.50 price objective on Tesla in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Mizuho restated an “outperform” rating and set a $515.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $319.57.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $281.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $387.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $315.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $906.90 billion, a PE ratio of 138.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.80 and a fifty-two week high of $488.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.06, for a total transaction of $39,792,803.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,095,100. The trade was a 56.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.54, for a total transaction of $35,254,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,903,716. The trade was a 94.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 523,386 shares of company stock worth $195,995,200. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

