Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.03), Zacks reports. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 230.07% and a negative return on equity of 367.36%. The company had revenue of $41.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.48 million.
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
RYTM stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $53.03. The company had a trading volume of 240,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,516. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.93 and its 200 day moving average is $54.20. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.24 and a beta of 2.14. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $35.17 and a 1 year high of $68.58.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CFO Hunter C. Smith sold 2,215 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $126,742.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 109,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,290,137.38. This trade represents a 1.98 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher Paul German sold 635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $36,334.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,445.40. The trade was a 23.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,787 shares of company stock valued at $1,901,443. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.
About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the rare neuroendocrine diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE (setmelanotide), a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.
