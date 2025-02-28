Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR) Senior Officer Sells C$1,043,712.81 in Stock

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:QSR) Senior Officer Jill Granat sold 11,706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$89.16, for a total value of C$1,043,712.81.

On Monday, December 9th, Jill Granat sold 10,613 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$99.98, for a total transaction of C$1,061,111.09.

QSR stock opened at C$94.12 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$91.07 and a 200 day moving average price of C$94.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 494.65. The stock has a market cap of C$21.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.95. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$86.06 and a fifty-two week high of C$112.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a $0.785 dividend. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 62.98%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Argus cut shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th.

Restaurant Brands International is one of the largest restaurant companies in the world, with more than $35 billion in 2021 systemwide sales across a footprint that spans more than 28,000 restaurants and 100 countries. The firm generates revenue primarily from retail sales at its company-owned restaurants, royalty fees and lease income from franchised stores, and from its Tim Horton’s supply chain operations.

