Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR) Director Jonathan Domanko Sells 1,966 Shares of Stock

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:QSR) Director Jonathan Domanko sold 1,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$91.87, for a total transaction of C$180,616.42.

On Friday, December 20th, Jonathan Domanko sold 446 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$95.62, for a total value of C$42,646.52.

On Monday, December 16th, Jonathan Domanko sold 514 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$96.67, for a total value of C$49,688.38.

TSE:QSR opened at C$94.12 on Friday. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a one year low of C$86.06 and a one year high of C$112.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$91.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$94.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 494.65, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of C$21.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a $0.785 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.98%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Argus lowered Restaurant Brands International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th.

Restaurant Brands International is one of the largest restaurant companies in the world, with more than $35 billion in 2021 systemwide sales across a footprint that spans more than 28,000 restaurants and 100 countries. The firm generates revenue primarily from retail sales at its company-owned restaurants, royalty fees and lease income from franchised stores, and from its Tim Horton’s supply chain operations.

