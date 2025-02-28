Research Analysts Offer Predictions for HURN Q1 Earnings

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report) – Barrington Research issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Huron Consulting Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 27th. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke expects that the business services provider will earn $1.14 per share for the quarter. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Huron Consulting Group’s current full-year earnings is $6.10 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Huron Consulting Group’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.10 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.00 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.03 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on HURN. StockNews.com upgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price (up from $140.00) on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.75.

Shares of Huron Consulting Group stock opened at $149.58 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.59. Huron Consulting Group has a twelve month low of $84.26 and a twelve month high of $153.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.52 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $399.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.62 million. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 5.80%.

In other news, Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 1,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $127,968.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,285,904.36. This represents a 3.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James H. Roth sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.70, for a total value of $247,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,534,452.50. This trade represents a 3.65 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,584 shares of company stock valued at $1,067,539. 2.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 7.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children’s and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

