Repay’s (RPAY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at DA Davidson

DA Davidson restated their buy rating on shares of Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RPAY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Repay from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Repay in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Repay Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Repay

Shares of Repay stock opened at $7.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Repay has a twelve month low of $7.08 and a twelve month high of $11.27. The stock has a market cap of $703.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.48 and its 200 day moving average is $7.90.

In other news, CFO Timothy John Murphy sold 57,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total transaction of $470,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 450,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,719,751.75. This represents a 11.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Repay

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RPAY. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Repay during the third quarter valued at about $37,197,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Repay by 2,382.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,486,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,078 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Repay by 8,811.5% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,301,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,917 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Repay by 120.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,737,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,259,000 after purchasing an additional 950,185 shares during the period. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Repay by 89.9% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,891,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,431,000 after purchasing an additional 895,429 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.73% of the company’s stock.

Repay Company Profile

Repay Holdings Corporation, payments technology company, provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Consumer Payments and Business Payments. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods.

