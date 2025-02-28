Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Stock Holdings Lessened by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 231,939 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,246 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Relx were worth $10,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Relx by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 826,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,225,000 after buying an additional 104,999 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in Relx during the third quarter valued at approximately $548,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Relx by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 81,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Relx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $301,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Relx during the 3rd quarter worth $1,268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RELX. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Relx in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd.

Shares of RELX stock opened at $47.61 on Friday. Relx Plc has a 12 month low of $40.25 and a 12 month high of $51.99. The company has a market cap of $88.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.42.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a $0.5586 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. This is a positive change from Relx’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.23. This represents a yield of 1.6%. Relx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.68%.

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

