Regal Partners Limited (RPL) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.10 on March 16th

Regal Partners Limited (ASX:RPL – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Thursday, February 27th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Sunday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Sunday, March 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Regal Partners’s previous final dividend of $0.04.

The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 2.08.

Regal Partners Limited is a privately owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm invests in the public equity and hedging markets across the globe with a focus on Australia. It employs market neutral and absolute return strategies to make its investments. The firm also employs fundamental analysis along with bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolios.

