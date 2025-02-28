Regal Partners Limited (RPL) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.10 on March 16th

Regal Partners Limited (ASX:RPL – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Thursday, February 27th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Sunday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Sunday, March 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Regal Partners’s previous final dividend of $0.04.
Regal Partners Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 2.08.
Regal Partners Company Profile
