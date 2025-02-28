Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 27th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. This is an increase from Red River Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Red River Bancshares has increased its dividend by an average of 8.7% annually over the last three years. Red River Bancshares has a payout ratio of 6.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Red River Bancshares to earn $5.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.5%.

Red River Bancshares Stock Down 0.4 %

RRBI stock opened at $55.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.28. The stock has a market cap of $374.43 million, a P/E ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 0.63. Red River Bancshares has a twelve month low of $42.78 and a twelve month high of $62.13.

About Red River Bancshares

Red River Bancshares ( NASDAQ:RRBI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.14. Red River Bancshares had a net margin of 21.71% and a return on equity of 11.04%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Red River Bancshares will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Red River Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Red River Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial and retail customers in Louisiana. The company provides various deposit products, including checking, saving, money market accounts, and time deposits. It offers commercial real estate loans; one-to-four family mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit; construction and development loans; commercial and industrial loans; small business administration paycheck protection program loans; tax-exempt loans; consumer loans to individuals for personal, family, and household purposes, including secured and unsecured installment and term loans; home mortgage loans; and lines of credit and standby letters of credit.

