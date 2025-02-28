Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRUY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRUY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decrease of 83.9% from the January 31st total of 42,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 453,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Recruit Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS RCRUY opened at $12.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.08. The company has a market cap of $96.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.65 and a beta of 1.59. Recruit has a 12-month low of $7.74 and a 12-month high of $15.97.

Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRUY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Recruit had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 19.65%. On average, equities analysts expect that Recruit will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About Recruit

Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. provides HR technology and business solutions that transforms the world of work. It operates through three segments: HR Technology, Matching & Solutions, and Staffing. The HR Technology segment provides various technological solutions that help job seekers and employers in navigating hiring and recruitment.

