Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Recon Technology Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Recon Technology stock opened at $1.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 10.64 and a current ratio of 10.67. Recon Technology has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $3.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Recon Technology

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Recon Technology stock. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. Belvedere Trading LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Recon Technology as of its most recent SEC filing. 9.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Recon Technology

Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers equipment, tools, and other components and parts related to oilfield production and other energy industries; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions.

