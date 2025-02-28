Reckon Limited (ASX:RKN) Insider Clive Rabie Sells 1,000,000 Shares

Reckon Limited (ASX:RKN – Get Free Report) insider Clive Rabie sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.52 ($0.32), for a total transaction of A$517,000.00 ($323,125.00).

Reckon Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $58.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.15.

Get Reckon alerts:

Reckon Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Reckon Limited provides software solutions in Australia, the United States, and internationally. It offers Reckon One, software as a service cloud-based accounting and payroll software platform, which includes mobile app functionality for small businesses; Reckon Payroll, a cloud payroll software for employee self-service; Reckon invoice to create and send online invoices; Reckon business loans; Reckon Accounts Hosted, an online accounting software for large businesses; Reckon Insights, a financial reporting and analytics software; and Reckon Payments that accepts online payments.

Receive News & Ratings for Reckon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.