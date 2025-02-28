Reckon Limited (ASX:RKN) Insider Clive Rabie Sells 1,000,000 Shares

Reckon Limited (ASX:RKN – Get Free Report) insider Clive Rabie sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.52 ($0.32), for a total transaction of A$517,000.00 ($323,125.00).
Reckon Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $58.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.15.
Reckon Company Profile
