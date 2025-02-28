RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $361.20.

RBC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on RBC Bearings from $375.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on RBC Bearings from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Truist Financial upped their target price on RBC Bearings from $351.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 21st.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RBC

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CFO Robert M. Sullivan sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.25, for a total value of $2,898,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,123,129.50. This represents a 41.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael H. Ambrose sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.89, for a total value of $145,156.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,441,523.92. This trade represents a 5.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,900 shares of company stock valued at $3,963,031. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RBC. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in RBC Bearings in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in RBC Bearings in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in RBC Bearings by 84.9% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in RBC Bearings in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its stake in RBC Bearings by 1,003.7% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter.

RBC Bearings Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:RBC opened at $357.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 3.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $328.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $311.44. RBC Bearings has a 52 week low of $241.43 and a 52 week high of $372.83.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

(Get Free Report

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings, components, and systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.